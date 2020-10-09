WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Governor Hogan and Maryland Department of Health launch #MasksOnMaryland Challenge.
In a new kickoff video for the campaign, there are dozens of hogan administration officials sharing their photos wearing masks.
In this challenge, Governor Hogan wants the community and businesses to post a picture or video of themselves wearing a mask with the hashtag #MasksonMaryland.
For more information on the campaign, visit their website.
