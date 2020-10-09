Governor Hogan and Maryland Department of Health launch #MasksOnMaryland Challenge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) -- THIS EVENING, UNDER CLEAR SKIES, TEMPERATURES WILL BE COOLER THAN THE LAST COUPLE OF NIGHTS. FORECASTED LOWS LOOK TO RANGE FROM THE MID-30S TO THE MID-40S. HIGH PRESSURE BEGINS TO MOVE AWAY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CLOUD COVER ASSOCIATED WITH THE REMNANTS OF DELTA WILL BEGIN TO BE SEEN, BUT ANY SHOWER ACTIVITY LOOKS TO HOLD OFF UNTIL THE WEEKEND.

DELTA WILL MAKE LANDFALL LATE FRIDAY, MOVE INTO THE SOUTHEAST US DURING THE DAY SATURDAY, AND THEN HEAD TOWARD OUR REGION BY SUNDAY MORNING. NOW ON SATURDAY, WE’LL HAVE PLENTY OF CLOUDS IN THE AREA, BUT NORTHERN VIRGINIA HAS THE BEST CHANCE OF SEEING SOME OF THE FIRST RAINDROPS, WHILE MANY AREAS WILL REMAIN DRY. THE CHANCE OF RAIN INCREASES FOR EVERYONE OVERNIGHT SATURDAY INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, AS THAT IS WHEN THE ONSET OF THE RAIN ARRIVES FROM THE REMNANTS OF DELTA. THE BULK OF THE MOISTURE APPEARS TO FALL ON SUNDAY INTO MONDAY, WITH MOST OF THE FORECAST MODELS SHOWING THE AREA RECEIVING AT LEAST AN INCH OR MORE OF RAIN. TUESDAY MODELS CONTINUE TO SHOW A FEW SHOWERS LINGERING AROUND AS A WEAK COLD FRONT MOVES IN AND OFF OUR COAST QUICKLY. BY WEDNESDAY AND THROUGH TO THE END OF NEXT WEEK, SUNSHINE RETURNS AND IT APPEARS COOLER TEMPERATURES RETURN AS WELL.