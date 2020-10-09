Governor Hogan and Maryland Department of Health launch #MasksOnMaryland Challenge

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Governor Hogan and Maryland Department of Health launch #MasksOnMaryland Challenge.

In a new kickoff video for the campaign, there are dozens of hogan administration officials sharing their photos wearing masks.

In this challenge, Governor Hogan wants the community and businesses to post a picture or video of themselves wearing a mask with the hashtag #MasksonMaryland.

For more information on the campaign, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories