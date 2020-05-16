Gov. Justice announces more recreational activities to be permitted on May 18

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WDVM) — On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice clarified that several more recreational activities will be allowed to resume operations, with limitations, on Monday May 18th.

Gymnastics, dance, cheerleading, and martial arts will be among those that will be allowed to resume. On Thursday, Governor Justice announced that all types of fitness centers, gymnasiums, and recreation centers would be permitted to open on the 18th. This is all apart of the governor’s plan of slowly reopening the state of West Virginia.

“We are going to try and reopen as fast as we possibly can,” said Justice. “At the end of the day, we are going to do it with the guidance of our medical experts more than anybody.”

West Virginia is close to the top of the list with the least amount of COVID-19 cases and deaths, having just over 1,400 positive cases and 64 deaths.