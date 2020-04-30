Gibson and Gandy-Golden ready to go for the Redskins

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Redskins 3rd round draft pick Antonio Gibson and 4th round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden spoke to media Wednesday.

Both Gibson and Gandy-Golden have talked to each other recently, one of those occasions being on draft night. They were also in the same group at the NFL Combine and both are ready to show what they can bring to a brand new Redskins offense.

“Honestly, I plan on coming into the league playing right away,” said Gandy-Golden. “Not sure exactly where, whether it would be receiver or anything else.”

“I’m ready to get on the field,” said Gibson. “I know there is going to be so much to learn from them. I think it is going to be exciting with me and him [Gandy-Golden]. I’m ready to work with him.”

