Gas main breaks at National Harbor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Access to National Harbor was restricted to the public Sunday morning when a main natural gas pipeline burst.

Officials closed off the area and were only allowing residents in along with crews repairing the breach during the early to middle morning hours. New construction was underway when the main was struck.

As of 8 a.m., crews with the natural gas provider worked to seal the breach and repair the line.

Precautionary measures were also put in place at a nearby hotel. Heating and cooling units were switched off in the building until the gas company could give them an all-clear.