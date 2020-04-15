Funny: Taneytown resident gets final warning for not wearing pants

(WDVM) — People are staying home, and their pants are staying in their closets. One police department in Carroll County, Maryland appears to have trouble with one resident in particular who has apparently been checking their mail without pants on.

The Taneytown Police Department posted a final warning for the anonymous offender on their Facebook page, saying:

“Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that Taneytown has a population of 6,816 as of 2018. The police department’s post had nearly 5,000 shares.

It’s unclear what will happen to the resident after this final warning, but may this be a lesson to all during self-isolation: Put your pants on before stepping out the door.