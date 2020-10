Frost Advisory for many in the Shenandoah Valley overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD FRIDAY! CLOUDS HAVE GRADUALLY BROKEN UP SINCE THIS MORNING’S LIGHT RAIN PASSED THROUGH THE REGION. HEADING INTO THE EVENING, UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, WE SHOULD SEE LOW TEMPS RANGE FROM THE LOW 30S TO THE 40S ACROSS MOST OTHER LOCATIONS EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE MOUNTAINS. DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FROST ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE EASTERN PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND PARTS OF WESTERN MARYLAND. HOPEFULLY, YOU CAN BRING IN YOUR TENDER VEGETATION BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE.

THIS WEEKEND, A CHILLY HIGH-PRESSURE CENTER BASED IN CANADA, WILL BRINGING SUNNY AND COOL CONDITIONS SATURDAY AS DAYTIME HIGHS IN THE 60S FOR MOST AREAS. THE CHILLY AIR STICKS AROUND ON SATURDAY NIGHT WITH MIN TEMPS IN THE 40S FOR MOST AREAS (POSSIBLY 30S IN THE COLDER VALLEYS). ON SUNDAY, THE CURRENT THINKING IS THAT MOST OF THE DAY SHOULD TURN OUT DRY EAST OF THE BLUE RIDGE AND CATOCTIN MOUNTAINS, BUT A FEW SHOWERS MAY APPROACH THE MOUNTAINS. THIS WEEKEND’S FRONT HAS LIMITED MOISTURE AND THEREBY ANY AND ALL RAIN AMOUNTS LOOK TO BE UNDER A QUARTER OF AN INCH. ONCE THE SHOWERS MOVE OUT OF THE REGION MONDAY MORNING, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD OVERHEAD, THROUGH WEDNESDAY, BRINGING A RETURN OF SUNSHINE AND DRY WEATHER TO THE REGION. MIDWEEK ANOTHER COLD FRONT LOOKS TO BRING A FEW SHOWERS BACK TO THE AREA, FOLLOWED BY COOLER AND DRIER CONDITIONS ONCE AGAIN.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 33-53 DEGREES.

SATURDAY: SUNNY AND COOL. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

SUNDAY: CLOUDS ON THE INCREASE, EVENING SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH EARLY SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY AND MILD. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-70S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COOLER. HIGHS AROUND THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-60’S.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!