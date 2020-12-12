Free COVID tests being offered at Ranson Civic Center

RANSON, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs is offering free COVID-19 tests all day on Saturday in Jefferson County.

From 10 AM to 6 PM, testing will take place at the Ranson Civic Center.

Jill Upson is the executive director of the HHOMA and stressed that the location of this testing site was specifically placed to assist underserved communities of color.

“A concern about identification, we would not want that to stop someone coming out to get tested. So yes they would like for you to have an identification card for contact tracing purposes but if you do not have an identification card, the health department has ways of arranging to get in contact with you with your test results.”

Registration is not required but can be done online.