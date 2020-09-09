Frederick Outdoor Pop-Up Dining Hours Change

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Frederick’s outdoor pop-up dining hours are changing as cases drop to lowest levels across state in more than two months.

This change comes after the eating experience expansion of open streets to accommodate guests and allow for social distancing.

The new hours that go in affect September 11th:

  • Friday 11AM-10PM
  • Saturday 11AM-11PM
  • Sunday 10AM-9PM

The Pop Up Dining program will run through the end of the State of Emergency or October 31, 2020 (whichever date comes first).

To learn more about the pop-up dining options, visit cityoffrederickmd.gov/popupdining

