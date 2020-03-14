Frederick leaders update the community on COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)–In Frederick County, Maryland, the County Executive and Mayor for the City announced that the government buildings will remain open, but limited.

Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner, said they will close some operations and limit public access to facilities and cancel large events.

On Thursday, all county-operated senior centers closed, in the direction of the Maryland Department of Aging. Meals on Wheels delivery will continue.

Additional announcements included:

-All county buildings will be open and staffed with limited public access. Meetings will take place by phone or conference call to the extent possible.

-Frederick County Public Libraries will close from March 16 – 27.

-Park and Recreation programs are canceled immediately at school sites, and as of March 16 at nature centers, the Ballenger Creek Community Center and the Browning Building at Pinecliff Park.

-County parks remain open to the public.

-Boards and commission meetings are canceled at least through March 27.

-The Department of Permitting and the Treasurer’s Office remain open for the purchase of TransIT fares and to pay taxes and water and sewer bills. Residents are encouraged to use a drive-through payment window.

-Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center and Montevue Assisted Living have restricted visitor access.

-Animal Control’s hours will change to 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9

a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday.

-Animal adoption floors will be closed to the public.

-Adoptions will be temporarily suspended.

-Volunteers should contact Animal Control for more information.

-The Adult Detention Center has restricted visitor access.

-The Frederick County Landfill will remain open, although no walk-ins will be accepted for recycling or compost bins.

-The Citizens Services Division is meeting clients by appointment only.

-The Family Partnership and the Scott Key Center will be closed for two weeks.

-TransIT Services will continue to provide all services and routes.

-Telework will be allowed for county employees who are able to do so.

-County employee travel is prohibited.

The County Executive’s budget public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 23, will take place on Facebook Live, with viewers encouraged to provide feedback online or via email to CountyExecutive@FrederickCountyMD.gov.

“We are all in these together,” said Gardner during a press conference Friday. “We are a great caring community and with that. We will get through this. But, I do ask that everybody adjust to this disruption and change. It is only for a couple of weeks and this is how you keep your family and our community healthy and safe.

In the City of Frederick, Mayor Michael O’Connor declared a state of emergency.

According to the city’s website it states:

Effective immediately, until the end of the City-State of Emergency, the following operational adjustments will be in effect:

The William R. Talley Recreation Center and all satellite facilities will be closed. All classes and programs are suspended. Parks and city-owned fields will remain open to the community; however, all gatherings in these areas should follow the Governor’s recent Executive Order on mass gatherings.

The Weinberg Center for the Arts will be closed. Please contact the Weinberg Center at 301-600-2828 for information on event rescheduling.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, until the end of the City-State of Emergency declaration, the following operational adjustments will be in effect:

Law enforcement operations will continue in full force and effect and emergency planning protocols are in place should the situation change.



Public access to City facilities will be restricted and by appointment only. Residents should contact the appropriate City staff member to arrange appointments. Please note that reduced staffing levels of some offices will likely occur as the City is committed to the safety and health of City employees.

Mayor and Board of Aldermen workshops and public hearings will be occurring as scheduled. In-person public comment will not be available due to reduced public access to facilities. Details will be provided shortly on how residents can provide their comments. Representatives needed for necessary testimonies on agenda items will be permitted to attend public meetings in person.



Quasi-judicial public meetings and workshops (which include Zoning Board of Appeals, Historic Preservation Commission, and Planning Commission) will be occurring as scheduled. In-person public comment and representatives needed for necessary testimonies on agenda items will be permitted to attend public meetings in person.



All other City Board and Commission meetings will be canceled during the City State of the Emergency. Comprehensive Plan Special Workshops during this period will be postponed.

The Frederick Community Action Agency will continue to operate the health center, foodbank, and soup kitchen. More information on daily operations is available on the FCAA Website.

Due dates for City bills, permits, licensures, and citations will be extended to thirty days after the City State of the Emergency ends.

City NAC meetings are suspended until the end of the City State of Emergency.



The City of Frederick appreciates the public’s attention to this rapidly changing environment. Please continue to follow normal flu and cold prevention practices: cough and sneeze into your sleeve/elbow, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing, and stay home from work if you are sick.

“With the decision that was made by Frederick County Public Schools and that the decision that has been made at the county level the decision that has been made state-wide,” said O’Connor. “The focus of this entire process is about how do we keep our residents, our employees, our visitors…how do we keep people safe.”

This story was last updated on Friday, March 13th at 8 p.m.

