Frederick Keys Pitcher Clipping More Than The Corners

FREDERICK, Md.

David Lebron is a pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles Organization. And while he earns a living clipping corners, his trimming skills go beyond those at the plate.

“You kind of learn as you go, honestly,” says Lebron. “There’s a lot of video out there that can kind of help you out.”

Lebron fell into the business of cutting hair through his sister. “When I was younger, I was like 15, 16 years old, my sister was going to Beauty Schools of America, and she would bring home these mannequins.”

The mannequins began to pile up in Lebron’s room. And one day, finding himself with some spare time, he decided to put his hair cutting skills to the test.

“I grabbed her clippers and I just started messing around one night and I was like I ‘you know what, I might have an knack for this thing.'”

A knack for cutting hair that would keep him busy in the offseason.

“It’s a craft. I’ve always been a hands on kind of guy, whether I’ve been doing field maintenance or certain stuff pitching wise to further enhance my craft.”

A way to separate his work on the field, and earn a little extra cash too.

“I do kind of use it to get away from the game a little bit, and at the end of the day, it’s a win-win for me and my friends and my clients.”