Frederick Keys Avoid Sweep Against the Potomac Nationals

FREDERICK, Md.

The Frederick Keys closed out a six game homestand on Sunday with the final game of three against the Potomac Nationals.

Potomac would get on the board first thanks to an RBI single from Austin Davidson to take a 1-0 lead, but it was a big first inning for the Keys which saw back-to-back homers from Cole Billingsley and Zach Jarrett. The Keys would add three more runs in the first to take a 5-1 lead.

The Nationals would get it to within one in the fifth inning.

Brenan Hanifee who threw a complete-game shutout earlier this month got the start and the win on Sunday. It was his third straight win after allowing four runs on six hits in five innings.

Keys would add another and final run in the 6th. Brett Cumberland doubled and then Jomar Reyes followed suit to bring in Cumberland to go up 6-4, and that would be the final score of the game.

Frederick’s bullpen came up huge down the stretch. Diogenes Almengo and Tim Naughton combined for 4 innings, only allowing one hit.