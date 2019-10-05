Frederick hosts community talks to promote the importance of the 2020 Census

Frederick, Md (WDVM) – Every year, the federal government conducts the census to gather information from U.S. residents. The census produces the report for the government to determine very important issues such as the geographic-related decision and the funding of the programs.

To bring the awareness of the census, a Frederick sorority hosted series of community talks starting this Saturday for residents from around the neighborhood to address their concerns about potential changes toward their benefits, schools and more in the future. Official encouraged the residents who receive the Census invitation to be fully engaged.

“Census is very important so we can count everyone once and in the right place, so we want to make sure we have accurate count of money from census, it does provide the transportation, school, education and health” said Ashaduntae Kemp, a partnership specialist from Department of Commerce Philadelphia Regional Census Center.

“Hopefully once the information is shared then the folks will be more engaged, and more willing to participate in census” said Janet Goodman who is the chapter president of Frederick County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

If you missed the talk this Saturday, there are other two events scheduled later this year.

Community Chat with Frederick County Public School Board of Education Members

Saturday, November 2, 2019

9am-11am

Asbury United Methodist Church

101 W All Saints Street

Frederick, Maryland 21701

Community Chat with Frederick City Alderman’s

Saturday, December 7, 2019

9am-11am

Asbury United Methodist Church

101 W All Saints Street

Frederick, Maryland 21701