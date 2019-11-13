Frederick, District 40 entertainment space may be on the way

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With a new cinema already in the works, it’s starting to look like Frederick Towne Mall is coming back to life.

On Tuesday evening, the city of Frederick Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend the rezoning of the area.

What does that mean? Goodbye Towne Mall, hello District 40. District 40 has been proposed as one of the cities newest entertainment spaces.

Now, the city planning commission has completed the first step, but there’s still more to be done.

“The next step of this application would be to bring it before the Mayor and Board of Alderman for a workshop, where they’ll discuss some of what the planning commission had this evening about the findings fact, change our mistakes,” said Gabrielle Collard, Division Manager of Current Planning for the City of Frederick.

From there it will be scheduled with the mayor’s office for a workshop, and from there, it will go to a final vote.

And although the commissions ruling isn’t final, it still gives residents a reason to smile, because it’s a step in the right direction.

“With any rezoning case, this is really the foundation of what will create the ultimate development or redevelopment of the site,” said Collard.

If passed, this new project could very well help revitalize the area. Making the Golden Mile all shiny, again. City officials say they hope to hold a formal hearing, early next year.