Frederick County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education Program receives award

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) received five 2020 Creating Excellence Awards for their Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program.

Mary Beth Echeverria, FCPS supervisor of Career and Technical Education went on to say, “Our school division and students greatly benefit from the work of the CTE advisory committee. The committee members utilize their expertise to not only offer recommendations about our CTE programs, but they also engage in a variety of activities and initiatives that directly benefit students and raise awareness about the many career opportunities that are available for students. It’s wonderful to have the committee’s outstanding work recognized at both the regional and statewide levels.”

Several programs in FCPS were also awarded a CTE Award. The work-based learning program allows students in middle and high school to gain experience in workplace environments.

“Our Work-Based Learning Program has a tremendous impact on students as they contemplate and experience possible career paths thanks to the many opportunities provided to them by our business partners. There’s no question this program benefits both students and our community by assisting students with discovering their passion, gaining valuable training and entering the local workforce or post-secondary training after graduation thanks to the authentic experiences and networking they receive as part of the Work-Based Learning Program. This program is possible due to valued partnerships with local business and industry,” says FCPS Work-Based Learning Coordinator Missy McDonald.