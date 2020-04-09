Frederick County court orders relocation of abandoned graveyard

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Circuit Court issued a final order for the relocation of an abandoned graveyard.

According to officials, an abandoned graveyard was discovered in October 2019 after receiving information that suggested graves may be located on the property of Robert E. Aylor Middle School on White Oak Road in Stephens City. Officials discovered 10 graves that are believed to be apart of the Reed family along with eight tombstones believed to date back to 1822 and 1834.

Officials say the order is in response to the Frederick County School Board’s Petition for Relocation and Reinterment of the abandoned graveyard. The school division is set to relocate the graves and other items ordered by the court from the site. In order to avoid a similar issue, the relocation and reinternment will be supervised by a licensed undertaker and an archeologist familiar with both the sites, according to officials.

The relocating of graves will not impact the construction of the school calendar, which is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 school year officials said.