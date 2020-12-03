Frederick County Council re-elects Council President, Vice President

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Council held a meeting Tuesday night where they elected their Council President and Vice President.

The vote was called by standing president MC Keegan-Ayer and she was quickly nominated along with Vice President Michael Blue to be re-elected. Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater along with other councilmembers commended Keegan-Ayer and Blue for their efforts to lead the council as they navigated the county through the ongoing pandemic.

“I really appreciate your dedication to the position and your willingness to continue serving in this role,” Fitzwater said. “I really, really thank you for your leadership and having to juggle all of us and lots of interesting debates and conversations and situations.”

Both Keegan-Ayer and Blue were re-elected with 6 votes each.