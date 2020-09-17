Frederick County Board of Elections Tells Voters to Apply for Mail-in Ballots Now

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Board of Elections is telling voters to apply for mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

The Board of Elections also advises voters to vote by mail, although going in-person to the polls is still an option.

Stuart Harvey, Election Director says voting by mail is the safest and most reliable way to vote in the 2020 election.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 20, 2020. Ballots will be mailed to voters in late September, and must be returned to the elections office by mail postmarked no later than November 3, or put in a secure drop box placed around the county by the close of the polls on 8 p.m., November 3.

For more information, email the Board of Elections at electionboard@frederickcountymd.gov.