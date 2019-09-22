Four-States high school bands compete in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, Wva. (WDVM) — High school bands usually show their pride in the school events, like sports. They not only have their entertainment value, but they show their talent in the competition.

The 41st annual Band Spectacular Field Competition took place on Saturday, September 21, at Martinsburg High School Cobourn Field. The competition involved 16 high school bands, from Pennsylvania, to Virginia.

John Lamp, who graduated from Martinsburg High School and now second-in-charge of this competition, said the event is important to him. “It means a lot to me, it has been going on for years, I guess a lot of people don’t know they compete just like basketball and football teams, so they work hard all summer long, all fall long, to put together the field show, And they wanna to compete against other bands and kids would have done the same thing,” said Lamp.

The competition is part of the tournament of bands series, organized by the national judges association, which is the largest judging associations for performing arts.