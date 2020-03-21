Foster’s Grille in Chantilly continues dine-in services with limitations

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)–As local businesses are beginning to shut down, Foster’s Grille, a restaurant in Chantilly, is continuing their dine-in services.

The restaurant is allowing up to ten people inside the building, as well as ten outside on their patio. To go with their dine-in services, Foster’s is also doing online-pickup and take-out orders. But as the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse, the problems begin to arise for the restaurant.

“We are down well over 50 percent in sales,” says owner Jeremy Topper. “We don’t know what is going to happen when rent comes due next month on the first. Some people are working with us, pushing dates back. So, hoping more of that will happen more often.”

Topper also stated that he believes Foster’s Grille will eventually go to delivery and carryout only. As of now, the restaurant will continue to stay open with their normal work hours.