Former chief of staff recalls 9/11

(WDVM) — As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 is Saturday, we’re taking a moment to go back one decade to hear from Andy Card, the former Chief of Staff for President Bush, and his recounts of the day.

Card was the first person to tell Bush about the attack while he was speaking to an elementary school class in Florida.

“There was a break in the conversation in the front of the classroom and I went up to the president and leaned over and whispered in his ear, a second plane hit the second tower, America is under attack. I then stood back from him so he couldn’t ask me a question and I knew that my words would have an impact with him. I tried to be very efficient with them. I also was pleased that he stayed there and he did nothing to introduce fear to those kids,” recalled Card.

Card served as Chief of Staff under the Bush administration from 2001 to 2006.