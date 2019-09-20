Firefighters in Western Maryland awarded around $5.5 million

Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters in Frederick County have been award around $5.5 million to pay for 38 additional firefighters positions.

Frederick County Jan Gardner announced the funding is provided by a grant with the part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program.

“This is fabulous news for Frederick County,” said County Executive Jan Gardner in a statement. “The SAFER grant helps us to meet the needs of our growing community. With more firefighters on staff, we can improve response times, reduce our reliance on overtime, and better support our volunteer companies. Our entire fire service is excited and grateful for the funding for these needed positions. I want to thank our federal delegation for their work to secure these funds so we can better serve and protect our community.”

The grant will also help with response times and enhance firefighter and public safety throughout the county.

“Staffing enhancements are long overdue and this grant will permit us to do more with taxpayer resources – to save more lives, homes, and businesses,” said Stephen Jones, President of Frederick County International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3666, in a statement.

The SAFER grant program assists fire departments around the country to help maintain 24-hour staffing.

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Rep. Jamie Raskin, and Rep. David Trone released a statement saying, “Maryland firefighters risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe. As a federal delegation, we are committed to making sure that they have the resources needed to carry out their mission as safely and effectively as possible. These funds were granted in response to the clear message from firefighters in Western Maryland that additional staffing would improve their ability to respond to emergencies,”

Also, the Community Volunteer Fire Company of District No. 12 in Washington County will also more than $96,000 for recruitment and retention.