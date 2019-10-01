Firefighters battle Halfway house fire Monday night

Halfway, Md. (WDVM)– It took about an hour for nearly 45 firefighters to put out a house fire in Halfway Monday evening. According to fire officials, they were dispatched to 11133 Glenside Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, there was heavy fire on the first floor extending up to the second floor. Fire officials searched the home to make sure nobody was inside. The homeowners were in Frederick at the time of the fire. One of the firefighters responding to the scene fell through the floor and was treated on the scene. He had minor injuries.

Fire crews remained on the scene an hour after they put out the fire to check on hot spots and to clean up the equipment.

According to Ed Ernst, the fire chief of Halfway Volunteer Fire Company, the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Ernst believes the home is a total loss.