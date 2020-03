SMITHSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Fire crews responded to a call at 10:05 a.m. reporting that a train was causing sparks on the Pennsylvania railway on Monday. According to fire official Chandler Fishack, the train had enough heat to spark a fire. Six to eight brush fires starting near the Fil-Tec factory were recorded, to Edmont Road.

One acre burned in Edgemont.

This is a developing story and will be updated.