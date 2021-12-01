FCSO investigating incident at Champions Billiards after woman reports she was roofied

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Champions Billiards after a woman reported that she was roofied at a bar Saturday night.

“Between the initial event and the date of the report, the victim posted a TikTok video, shared on other social media platforms, stating she had been “roofied” at Champions Billiards and warned others about this danger,” FCSO wrote in a press release. “Since that post, there are more than 200 comments with numerous other women claiming someone drugged them as well.”

The woman who wishes not to be identified or interviewed says that there are 12 hours she can’t account for but fortunately was surrounded by close friends and her girlfriend, who was able to make sure she made it out of the bar safely.

FCOS says they do not get these types of reports often so are taking this very seriously and actively looking into all leads.

The owner at Champion Billiards said he would not comment right now because this is an open investigation. But FCSO says the business is “fully cooperating.”

If anyone has any information tied to this incident, contact FCSO at 301-600-1046 and ask for Detective Zachary Sanders.