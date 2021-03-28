FCPS rescinds decision to close Sabillasville Elementary School

SABILLASVILLE, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Board of Education passed a resolution Friday, reconsidering their initial decision to close Sabillasville Elementary School.

The decision to close the school was initially made in November, citing low enrollment and financial costs.

However, community members spoke out against the closure, saying the school system did not allow time for a hearing, required by the Code of Maryland Regulations (COMAR).

“The board desires to ensure compliance with COMAR And board policy to permit concerned citizens the full opportunity to submit their views orally, or to submit written testimony or data regarding the closing of Sabillasville,” Board President Jay Mason said.

FCPS will host their public hearing on April 14 and a second meeting will be held on April 21 where the Board will make their decision.