FCPS Board of Education discusses draft for Fall reopening

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Board of education met virtually Wednesday to discuss several agenda items, one of which was their draft of the Fall reopening for schools.

Dr. Theresa Alban opened up the meeting by re-affirming the plans are just drafts and will likely be subject to change throughout the Summer.

“If we haven’t learned anything since march 16th when we closed our schools, it’s that the information is going to change frequently,” Alban said. “The research and the data on COVID-19 change frequently, and the guidance we get on what we need to do and how we should approach things changes frequently.”

The board was given three options to consider depending on Maryland’s stage of recovery: completely online, a hybrid model of some in-person, some virtual and schools completely resuming in-person activities.

The board will focus on the Stage 2 hybrid model because it matches Maryland’s current phase of reopening.

However, the plan was not presented without some skepticism from board members concerned about the saftery of even a hybird reopening.

“There’s a lot to do and I feel like we do need to start talking about the details,” Board Member Liz Barrett said. “Because I need details in order to even reconsider a reopening.”

The board will be surveying staff and the community on reopening plans, and a town hall for the draft is scheduled for July 15.