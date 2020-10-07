FCPD visits communities for National Night Out

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday night, several areas across the country celebrated National Night Out, a little bit differently this year.

National Night Out is a way for residents to connect with their local police officers and engage in fun activities with neighbors.

Fairfax County Police Department had more than 40 events scheduled throughout the county tonight, including a parade in Reston to stop and visit with community members.

“One of the main things that we talk about here in the county is the relationship between the police department and our community members, and it’s really paramount. We really are able to solve a lot of cases because of the involvement that our community has, and their willingness to call in and participate in that reciprocal relationship,” said FCPD Sergeant Scott Shafer.

FCPD’s goal is to have a relationship with community members and remind them of basic tips to keep their homes and families safe.

“It gives us an opportunity to speak with people in the community and talk to them about best practices in their home. Whether it’s making sure their doors are locked when they leave or even when they’re home, leaving a light on outside so they can see if someone were to knock at the door,” said FCPD Sergeant Scott Shafer.