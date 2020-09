FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Around 6 a.m. Monday morning, Virginia State Police responded to an overturned tractor-trailer accident.

The tractor-trailer was entering the ramp from Fairfax County Parkway (286) northbound headed toward 66 West when it struck the guardrail, causing it to turn over down an embankment.

So far there is one confirmed fatality. The Virginia State Police continue to investigate.