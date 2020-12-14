Fairfax Police investigating series of assaults

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WDVM) – Fairfax County Police are investigating three assaults that happened in reston and fair oaks over the last two weeks…Investigators are trying to determine whether they’re related somehow. On november 27th a woman was assaulted in a hotel hallway and helped investigators put together…

This composite sketch…The suspect is either light-skinned black or hispanic and he’s between 5’10’’ and 6’0’’ tall. They believe he’s in his 20s to early 30s.

The second and third assaults happened on december 3rd. The first was a robbery in the common area of an apartment complex. Also that day…A woman was hit by a man on a sidewalk. He sexually assaulted her and robbed her.