Fairfax County Police Dept. offers safety tips as stolen vehicle cases increase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is reminding residents to lock their car doors, after an uptick in vehicle thefts since the beginning of June.

Officials stated in a press release that vehicles are mainly stolen overnight, with suspects entering unlocked vehicles with keys left inside.

Officials say suspects have used garage door openers or forced entry to gain access to homes to steal car keys.

Officers say these cases typically travel in groups of two or three, with the suspects being described as black males ranging from teens to thirties.

A total of 27 stolen vehicle incidents have occurred since June, with McLean seeing the highest rate of crime.

District Cases Mount Vernon 3 McLean 15 Reston 2 Franconia 4 West Springfield 2 Fair Oaks 1 Total 27 Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Department

Police are offering the following safety tips as a way to prevent having your car stolen.

Keep your vehicle locked at all times

Remove keys and garage door openers from vehicles

Lock the door to an attached garage

Keep all doors and windows to your home locked

Keep the perimeter of your home well lit

Keep vehicle keys out of view

Police ask anyone with information on the stolen vehicles to call their non-emergency number, 703-691-2131.