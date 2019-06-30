Fairfax County could elect first openly gay official

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — As Pride Month comes to a close, this year’s pride month could be a very historic one for Fairfax County.

Fairfax County has never had an openly gay elected official.

This year Karl Frisch won the Democratic nomination for Fairfax County School Board representative of the Providence District, if elected in November he would become the first openly gay elected official in the county’s history.

Frisch says win or lose he hopes to open the doors for future people of LGBTQ community.

“If I can do anything in this campaign or if I happen to be lucky enough to be elected in November, if I can give just a little bit of hope to kids who aren’t sure about what they are going to do with their life when they get older than I think my job will have been accomplished,” said Karl Frisch, Democratic Candidate for School Board Representative of the Providence District.

Frisch will be running against Republican Andrea Bayer.