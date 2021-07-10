Fairfax Connector assumes five Metrobus routes beginning this weekend

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Connector bus service is assuming five Metrobus routes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

The bus service began service on Saturday for the five routes, four of which were not operating due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is converting old Metrobus routes to new Fairfax Connector routes.

In addition to the new service, minor service changes to five existing Fairfax Connector routes will also be implemented, as approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.



“These five routes circle key areas of Fairfax County, linking the communities of McLean, East Falls Church, as well as the West Falls Church and Pentagon metro rail stations,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay.

McKay says the route serves roughly 69,000 residents in the area.