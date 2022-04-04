(WDVM) — We’re diving into the impact of air pollution on our health. According to the Lung Association, four in ten Americans live in a place polluted by car emissions.

According to the association, transportation is the leading source of air and climate pollution. They recently did a study on how electric vehicles can cut down on air pollution.

The study looked at the potential impact of Americans transitioning to electric vehicles. It found it would significantly help people who are suffering from lung issues. Aleks Casper is the director of advocates for the non-profit. She said someone breathing 24 hours of bad air can cause a number of health issues.

“Considered unhealthy air can put people at risk and it can put people at risk for asthma attacks, respiratory viruses, and cardiovascular harm,” Casper said.

According to the research…If people commit to getting an electric vehicle by 2050 more than 2.7 million people will avoid suffering an asthma attack. Here in our area — more than 70,000 people will avoid asthma attacks in Virginia, in Maryland more than 63,000 people, and in the nation’s capital more than 5,000 people.

“And so if we can make a commitment to transition to zero-emission vehicles, all new passenger vehicles by 2035 all-new heavy-duty by 2040 we can make significant savings in health and climate,” Casper continued.

Just this past Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced new, stricter fuel economy standards for carmakers. Vehicles will need to run at least 40 miles a gallon on average by the year 2026. It’s not quite the same as going green…But experts said the move will save consumers money at the pump, and reduce emissions.

“5.5 trillion pounds of carbon dioxide from going into our atmosphere between now and 2050. That is a massive deal,” Pete Buttigieg U. S. Secretary of Transportation said.

