Engelstad Signs Contract Extension with the Mount

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount men’s basketball head coach, Dan Englestad, has signed a three year contract extension that will keep him at the helm through the 2023-24 season.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead and build upon our foundation and our 2021 Championship,” said Engelstad. “My family and I are humbled by and thrilled to be a part of this Mount Community. I am grateful for the commitment of the administration, the dedication of my staff and the hard work of our players. I have no doubt there are fun times ahead for fans in Knott Arena. Go Mount!”

Engelstad’s extension comes after he lead the Mountaineers to an NEC title as the No. 4 seed, earning the team an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament – their first tournament appearance since 2017.

“We are very pleased to offer a contract extension to Coach Dan Engelstad,” said Mount’s Director of Athletics, Lynne Robinson “Over the past three years, Dan’s dedicated leadership of the men’s basketball program has been tremendous. In addition to the team’s outstanding success on the basketball court this past season, Dan has maintained a tireless commitment to the welfare and academic success of our student-athletes. This extension demonstrates our shared commitment to keep the basketball program continuing in a positive direction. Under Dan’s leadership, the future of Mount basketball is bright and in good hands!”

Engelstad, in his third season leading the Mountaineers, has increased the team’s win total in each season, the team posting it’s first winning record in 2021 (12-11) since the 2017-18 campaign.

Under Englestad this season, the Mount lead the NEC and finished 14th in the nation in scoring defense with 62.2 points per game, and also lead the conference in field goal percentage defense, rebound margin, defensive efficiency and blocked shots.

Also this season, junior forward, Nana Opoku, became the third Mountaineer to win NEC Defensive Player of the Year, and junior guard, Damian Chong Qui, received conference honors being named First Team All-Northeast Conference.