Ending the week on a wet note in Northern Virginia

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY NEW YEAR! HIGH PRESSURE WILL GRADUALLY SLIDE AWAY FROM THE AREA TONIGHT, BUT STILL EXPECT CLEAR SKIES TO CONTINUE, AS TEMPERATURES DROP INTO THE MID 20S TO LOW 30S. THURSDAY, WE START OFF MOSTLY SUNNY AND CONTINUE TO REMAIN DRY, BUT IT WON’T LAST AS A SURFACE LOW FORMING IN THE SOUTHERN STATES MOVES INTO OUR REGION. THIS MEANS WE’LL SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY, WITH RAIN ARRIVING LATE THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING. THERE MAY BE A BRIEF LULL IN PRECIPITATION ON FRIDAY MORNING BEFORE A COLD FRONT ARRIVES LATER IN THE DAY. THE COLD FRONT WILL HAVE TAPPED A LOT OF MOISTURE FROM THE GULF COAST REGION, SO WE COULD SEE ADDITIONAL RAIN AMOUNTS EXCEEDING 1.5 INCHES, ESPECIALLY OVER NORTHERN VIRGINIA.

RAIN WILL CONTINUE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, WITH ANY STEADY RAINFALL TAPERING TO SHOWERS BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AS THE COLD FRONT PUSHES EAST. TEMPERATURES BOTH FRIDAY AND EARLY SATURDAY WILL BE SOME 5 TO 15 DEGREES ABOVE NORMAL BEFORE THE COLD FRONT CLEARS OUR COAST. COLDER AIR THEN USHERS INTO THE REGION THEREAFTER. THEREFORE, RAIN MAY CHANGE OVER TO SNOW SHOWERS, ESPECIALLY OVER THE HIGHER TERRAIN THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. IMPROVING WEATHER FOLLOW SUNDAY AFTERNOON AS HIGH PRESSURE REGAINS CONTROL OF THE REGION FOR THE MAJORITY OF EARLY NEXT WEEK. ANOTHER AREA OF LOW PRESSURE MAY DEVELOP/IMPACT THE REGION BY TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND CHILLY. LOWS: 24-32. WEST WINDS AT 5 TO 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH RAIN ARRIVING TOWARD THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT PERIODS. HIGHS AROUND 50 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS POSSIBLY CHANGING TO SOME SNOW SHOWERS BY EVENING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 50S EARLY IN THE DAY, BEFORE FALLING BY EVENING.

SUNDAY: MORNING CLOUDS THEN MOSTLY SUNNY AND COLDER. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY WITH SNOW SHOWERS. LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION EXPECTED HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY AND VERY COLD! HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!