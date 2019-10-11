Elected officials in the Eastern Panhandle are discussing how to get funding for the Marc train service

Elected officials don't want to see the service cut in the Eastern Panhandle

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia officials are coming together to brainstorm ideas on how to get funding for the Marc Train service.

They had a closed door meeting, meaning no one from the media was allowed inside. However, they say they are committed to getting that funding.

It’s crunch time. West Virginia Del. Jason Barrett says the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Authority plans to notify riders in the Eastern Panhandle of potential cuts to the Marc Train service.

“I think that it’s been pretty clear by our legislative colleagues that local municipalities and local government are going to have to bring some money to the table in order to get additional state funding to provide the service into West Virginia,” said Barrett.

MDOT MTA asked the West Virginia legislature for just over $3 million dollars in funding for 20-19/20-20 fiscal year. While the legislature was only able to provide just over $1 million dollars in funding. MDOT MTA has proposed to eliminate four of the six trains that go into the Eastern Panhandle. The closed door meeting was called so elected officials can decide how to get that funding.

“I think the consensus is we need to do something right now to solve the problem today, so that we can get a little bit of breathing room and go ahead and try to figure this out in a more equitable way,” said Dan Dulyea, VP of the Berkeley County Council.

Dulyea says officials in West Virginia need to communicate to West Virginia governor Jim Justice about how local municipalities are committed to fund the service.

“We’re trying to band together as the community, the eastern panhandle and try to solve this problem,” said Dulyea.