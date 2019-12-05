Early morning fatal accident in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va., (WDVM)–Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning around 6 AM on I-66 in Warren County.

A driver lost control and collided with a tractor-trailer where the impact of the crash caused the car to run off the road and hit an adult male pedestrian standing off to the side of the highway. The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene

Police report the driver of the car was treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the tractor-trailer had no injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and if you witnessed this accident, you are encouraged to contact Virginia State Police.