VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Thursday morning, the Dunkin’ Donuts Community Cruiser delivered 180 dozen donuts to four northern Virginia hospitals. That is 2,160 donuts!

The hospitals visited were Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital, and Virginia Hospital Center. The reason was to sprinkle joy to the healthcare workers who are dealing with COVID-19 on a daily basis.