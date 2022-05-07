MARYLAND (WDVM) — Drivers around the DMV are finding themselves in dangerous situations as heavy rain brings flood warnings for parts of the region this weekend.

Flash floods in Frederick and Montgomery counties left at least two drivers stranded in high water late Friday into Saturday morning.



Photos courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

Fire and rescue crews in Montgomery County responded to a call for a stranded driver in Brookeville around 6 o’clock Saturday morning.

MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted saying the driver was uninjured, but left cold and wet after rescue crews got them to safety. boat Brighton Dam Rd is now closed in the area as water continues to rise.

Photo courtesy of Frederick County Fire

Crews in Frederick County had a busy evening Friday, rescuing a driver stranded in high water in Emmitsburg. The driver was uninjured in that rescue, too.