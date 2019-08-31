Drivers hit Maryland roadways for holiday weekend

MARYLAND (WDVM) – Millions of motorists are expected to drive along Maryland roadways, bridges and toll plazas this Labor Day weekend.

The Maryland Transportation Authority says around 2.4 million drivers will travel through the state this weekend. That’s a one percent increase from last year’s travel projections.

The MDTA says it’s typically best to travel in the early morning and late evening to avoid heavy traffic this holiday weekend. It’s also suggesting that these hours are the best times to travel this weekend:

  • Friday – before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.
  • Saturday – before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
  • Sunday – before 8 a.m. and after midnight
  • Labor Day Monday – before 10 a.m. and after midnight

