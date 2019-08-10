Downtown Martinsburg hosts Fridays at Five to bring community together

MARTINSBURG, WVa. (WDVM)– Downtown Martinsburg hosts Fridays at Five, which gives members and organizations in the community the chance to connect.

East King Street was closed off and the streets were filled with people, food, and live music. One particular group that had a table set up was girls on the run. The coordinators said they chose to come to Fridays at Five to bring awareness to their council and program, and what they have to offer for girls in the community.

Heather Sieber is the outreach and development coordinator for Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley and said that this is a great time to come out and meet people from all over the area to talk about what their group does.

“The farmers market is a great community place where its bringing a lot of different people together from a lot of different backgrounds and bringing families together in a safe space and that is something that we do with our girls is bringing girls from different backgrounds to a safe place to gain an understanding one another,” said Sieber.

The event will continue to run every Friday until the end of August.