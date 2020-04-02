Downtown Hagerstown’s Potomac Towers on fire

Potomac Towers fire in the basement of building and smoke rising from all parts of the building.

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Late Wednesday evening in Downtown Hagerstown at around 8:20pm Potomac Towers were seen producing smoke throughout the building.

The fire originated in the building’s basement trash compacter, which was contained by the sprinklers, however, this did not stop the smoke from escaping from the shoot and into the building. The smoke rose through all twelve floors causing everyone to either leave the premise or take shelter in the balconies of their rooms.

No information has been released on the spark that caused the fire, and thankfully no injuries were reported.