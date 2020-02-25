DNA links Sterling man to sexual assault case

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — DNA evidence linked a Sterling man to the sexual assault of a juvenile that happened in September of 2019.

Fran Aramayo, 30, was arrested and was charged with object sexual penetration and sexual battery.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect offered the teenage victim a ride to school on a rainy day, during which he allegedly assaulted her.

According to the victim, she was familiar with Aramayo.

