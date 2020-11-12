Discussing COVID-19 and Sports: Dr. Tara Kirk Sell (Johns Hopkins University) 1-on-1 with Alex Flum

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – This week, Dr. Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, joined WDVM sports reporter Alex Flum to discuss sports and the coronavirus. In the interview, Kirk Sell provides the info that parents, coaches and student-athletes need to know as they navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

Kirk Sell is a former Olympic swimmer and world record holder who swam collegiately at Stanford University. She helped The Basketball Tournament figure out how to conduct its bubble. In July, The Basketball Tournament was one of the first big sporting events to return after everything was shut down in Mid-March.

Topics discussed: