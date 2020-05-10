Diocese entering phase one, reintegrating back to normal operations

The Bishop still urges people above the age of 60 and people with underlying medical conditions to stay inside

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington announced that the diocese is preparing to enter phase one of reintegrating back to normal operations.

This is after the latest updated information provided by the state officials. As Governor Ralph Northam plans to begin phase one on May 15, this allows churches to operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity, unless local jurisdiction determines otherwise.

“We want to make sure that our priests and our churches are able to have all the necessary precautions in place,” said Bishop Burbidge. “It may vary from one parish to another, but it looks like the common denominator is everyone has to be strictly faithful to the 50 percent capacity and all the protocols we will have in place to be safe.”

The Bishop still urges people above the age of 60 and people with underlying medical conditions to stay inside.