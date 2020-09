GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is reporting a car flipped on northbound Interstate I-270.

The driver is in critical condition. A passenger was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. The accident blocked all traffic on all northbound lanes at I-370. Firefighters had to pull the driver from the car.

Update – NB I-270 IAO I370 (overpass), Single vehicle collision, overturned with entrapment, patient has been extricated, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri1 trauma w/ LT injuries, some lanes blocked @MDSP @MDSHA https://t.co/dJUl2L2usR pic.twitter.com/Wd5xIhnzcq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 28, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.