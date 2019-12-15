Despite the rain, crowds gathered in Winchester to honor veterans

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) – Hundreds of people from the Winchester area and East Panhandle of West Virginia gathered in Winchester National Cemetery to honor fallen veterans.

As part of the series event “Wreath Across America”, the Winchester Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol hosted this event on Saturday.

The special ceremonial wreaths were placed in remembrance of soldiers for all branches of the military, including the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and more.

The weather did not favor this event today, as the rain swept across Mid-Atlantic area. Yet. despite the rain, Linda Stuckey was grateful people showed up, “We really appreciate every one turned out for this event today despite the rain, it have been wonderful (and) we thank them.”

Sergeant Jacob Bixler, Technical Sergeant of West Virginia Air National Guard, said “Personally it’s the biggest crowd I have ever seen.”

The cemetery received about 3,000 wreath donations.