Desperation in Afghanistan: Thousands of American Allies Stranded in Kabul

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With the American footprint officially out of Afghanistan, two words now describe the new life for millions of Afghans: chaos & uncertainty.

WDVM spoke with an Ahmed Massoud — an Afghan ally who worked side-by-side with American and NATO forces. Ahmed is still in Kabul. He’s in danger; blacklisted by the Taliban. His house was set on fire by the militant group, and he’s desperate to find a way out.



Hear more about his story and his message to President Biden in the interview above.