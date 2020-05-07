Decontamination unit created to help reuse masks

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County has come together to create a mask decontamination unit for Frederick Health Hospital to use.

The unit was made for the hospital to use whenever they run low on n-95 masks.

The unit works by exposing the masks to shortwave UV-C light for 20 minutes. The UV-C light disrupts the DNA with microorganisms and viruses, making them inactive. While this may seem to be a useful tool to use all the time, the decontamination unit is only meant for emergencies only.

“Only if there is a severe shortage of the n-95 masks,” said Deputy Chief Administration Officer Michael Marschner. “They have a way to decontaminate masks and hopefully, if that is needed, they will be able to extend the life of a single mask by several uses.”