DC Public Schools expected back into the classroom

WASHINGTON DC (WDVM) — Students in Washington DC could be heading back into the classroom starting this Wednesday, November 18. The news comes after DC Public Schools changed their back to school plans earlier this month.

DCPS will open a limited number of care classrooms in 29 elementary schools. Under this model, students will continue to work online with DCPS staff in the room as they do. So far, over 400 families have agreed to head back into the classroom.

“There are schools that will have more than two classrooms,” said Dr. Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor of District of Columbia Public Schools. “The maximum number of classes that we have seen in a building right now for phase 1 is approximately five classrooms. We believe we have done the due diligence with health and safety.”

Ferebee said they could add more students to the classroom after the holidays.

Officials are expecting for over 600 students to head back.